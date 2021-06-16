Fans of Phyllis Diller’s ‘The Young and the Restless’ want her to resume her plotting.

Fans of The Young and the Restless have seen Phyllis Summers fall in and out of love with Nick Newman and Jack Abbott, among others.

But it’s her ability to plan and sow havoc that people remember her for, especially with her future beau’s exes. While Phyllis is a well-rounded character, fans have recently expressed a desire to see her more troublesome side.

Fans’ memories of Phyllis

‘The Young And The Restless’ is a television series about a group of young people who are Nick and Phyllis Connect in Two Weeks Ahead Spoilers https://t.co/NAaHrNXQTx #TheYoungAndTheRestless #Series https://t.co/NAaHrNXQTx

Phyllis has always been depicted as a rebel, one of The Young and the Restless’ bad girls. She understood exactly what she wanted and would go to any length to obtain it. Throughout the 26 years that the character has been on the program, fans have seen plenty of proof of this.

It’s impossible to deny that Phyllis was a plotter from the start, when she sought revenge on Christine Abbott, her lover’s ex-wife. Phyllis had deceived rock star Danny Romalotti into believing she was pregnant with his child, according to Fandom. They married, but she couldn’t convince him to love her the way she wanted.

She believed Christine was impeding her progress, so she sought vengeance by running her over. Christine’s recently wedded husband, Paul Williams, was also hit. Her role in the accident was not revealed until after the fact.

Viewers also remember Phyllis’ on-again-off-again romances with Nick, which lead to her and Sharon, who also had a revolving door relationship with him, to duke it out in petty rivalry. Between more pregnancies, affairs, and tons of interference, the looping “Phick” romance is beginning to wane with fans.

Fans want to see the Phyllis they want to see.

On her return to 'The…', Michelle Stafford gave an interview.