Fans of Olivia Rodrigo believe a new album called “Sweet” is on the way.

There was Sour first, but will there be Sweet next? Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album, Sour, was released on May 21, 2021, and many of her biggest fans have been listening to it nonstop since then.

The 18-year-old actor from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series has poured her emotions into the album’s tear-jerking breakup songs, as well as the post-breakup power anthem “Good 4 U.” There isn’t a single cheerful love song on Sour. Here’s why fans were taken aback, and why they believe a Sweet follow-up album is on the road.

The album ‘Sour’ by Olivia Rodrigo is full of breakup songs.

It all started with Rodrigo’s debut song from S, “Driver’s License.”