Fans of Madonna are outraged after Lizzo refers to Janet Jackson as the “Queen of Pop.”

Lizzo, a Grammy winner, has sparked outrage online by weighing in on the King and Queen of Pop argument. After naming Janet Jackson the Queen of Pop — a term previously associated with Madonna — the 33-year-old rapper got immediate outrage on Sunday.

Lizzo revealed her rankings after Justin Bieber was dubbed “Prince of Pop” by his fans after setting a Spotify record. After raking in a staggering 83.3 million average monthly listeners, the male artist reigned as king of music streaming, smashing the previous record established by Ariana Grande.

Following Bieber’s recent achievement, Lizzo chimed in on Twitter, stating that the 27-year-old singer is certainly the Prince of Pop. Michael Jackson is the King of Pop, Britney Spears is the Princess of Pop, Rihanna is the Pop Princess, and Beyonce is the Queen of Music, according to her.

Lizzo, on the other hand, threw a major wrench in the works when she declared Janet Jackson to be the Queen of Pop. Madonna has sat alongside Michael Jackson on the music throne for decades. Lizzo’s statement was met with strong opposition by Madonna’s supporters, who had to intercede and remind Lizzo that Madonna is the Queen of Pop.

While Lizzo was only expressing her opinion and none of the titles she named were official, Madonna supporters informed the rapper that their queen has long claimed the title of “Queen of Pop” because she did so much for the genre during her prime.

“She’s a lot worse than Twitter trolls. One fan wrote, “How can a singer disrespect MADONNA like that? She made the industry easier for women, her music DNA is obvious in today’s singers, and even L*zzo herself has a Madonna reference in her own video, sad.”

“She isn’t among the top 20 best-selling female musicians, she can’t sell tickets, and she hasn’t had a hit in decades. So, what makes her the pop queen? Another Madonna fan wrote, “You guys smoke nylon.”

The debates became so heated that the terms “Bieber” and “Queen of Pop” began to trend on Twitter. Lizzo seems to notice this, posting a screenshot of the trending topics with the comment “Ruhruoh.”

Janet Jackson, a member of the legendary Jackson family of musicians, has carved out a space for herself in the musical world for many years. She has sold over 180 million records throughout her career, in addition to her five Grammy Awards.