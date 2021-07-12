Fans of Love Island see a chance to recouple that they weren’t expecting.

Fans of Love Island were left perplexed after the show’s schedule was altered.

Viewers already knew there would be a recoupling and Teddy would have to choose which female would go home.

The girls began the episode by guessing on who they believed the boys might pair up with tonight.

Teddy, on the other hand, didn’t have to wait long to receive a text from the islanders, inviting them to assemble around the fire pit.

After that, each boy chose a girl with whom to form a relationship.

“I would like to couple up with this girl because my head was utterly blown from the time I met her,” Teddy remarked last. Her self-assurance.

“Every time I talk to her, I feel like she blows me away and keeps me on my toes, which is extremely important to me.”

Faye was his next choice, and Rachel was sent home.

Fans, on the other hand, expressed their displeasure with the recoupling airing at the opening of the program.

“Glad this recoupling won’t drag on for the entire episode,” Marissa tweeted.

“Six minutes and already a recoupling?” wrote another. I’m excited to watch it x.”

“Wait, they’re doing the recoupling RIGHT NOW,” Sofia tweeted. “I wasn’t ready.”

“They’re doing the recoupling now,” Debbie added. I’m not prepared!”

“Love Island weren’t playing around waiting for this recoupling were they?” Jessie tweeted.

“Recoupling 6 minutes into the episode???” Anna exclaimed. That’s a first.”

“I’m honestly surprised they didn’t put the recoupling in the last two minutes of the episode and left a massive cliffhanger,” Eve continued.

“Hold on, the recoupling is at the start of the episode?” Tina said.