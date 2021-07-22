Fans of Love Island criticise the dumping system as the males prepare to choose who will leave the villa once more.

Fans of Love Island are furious that the males will have to choose who they want to recouple with on Thursday’s episode.

There will be another recoupling tonight, with the boys getting to choose once more, implying that a girl will be ejected from the island.

Fans have noticed that the lads have picked for the third time, making it unfair for the girls.

The recoupling on Thursday sent shockwaves across the Love Island resort.

Fans flocked to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with the situation.

“Why are the girls never getting to pick it’s been the boys the last few times #loveisland,” one fan tweeted.

“Why are the boys choosing again?” questioned a second. It’s been a long time since the females got to pick a boy for the recoupling. #LoveIsland”

“Why are the boys choosing girls in this recouping again?” a third person asked on Twitter. That’s three in a row, right? #LoveIsland”

“So in the show, the boys are picking again and a girl is departing… this is the third time in a row that the males have picked,” another added. What?”

Love Island took to Instagram to share the ‘first look’ video, which showed Chloe Burrows concerned that she might be the next person to leave the island after her spat with Toby Aromolaran.