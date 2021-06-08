Fans of ‘KUWTK’ say the ‘Painfully Awkward’ Final Season may not be worth it.

This season’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians slogan of the year is “it’s the end of an era!” and it has fans feeling emotional and nostalgic about the previous 15 years. Most of us grew up alongside these ladies and their children as they grew up.

So, when it came to the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s last season, we expected it to be greater than ever. After all, when has the Kardashian family not gone big? The issue is that this season isn’t delivering, and viewers are angry about how “painfully awkward” it has been.

Since 2007, ‘KUWTK’ has been on the air.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians has been a huge phenomenon since its first season premiered in 2007, attracting fans from all over the world and allowing them into their homes, personal lives, career endeavors, and everyday hijinks.

In just 20 seasons, we’ve watched Kim take over her father’s law practice, Khloe face two big romantic betrayals (but she ultimately got her kid! ), and Kim take over her father’s law practice.

Kendall has taken over the modeling profession, Kylie has become a beauty star, and Kourtney has split from Scott Disick and is navigating co-parenting.

Not to mention the other 10 Kardashian-Jenner children: North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm for Kim; Mason, Penelope, and Reign for Kourtney; True for Khloe; Dream for Rob Kardashian; Stormi for Kylie.

So far, what’s going on in the last season?

Season 20 of KUWTK is shockingly easy to summarize because there isn’t much going on right now, which is why viewers are so unhappy. Khloe and Tristan have been spotted chasing UFOs and discussing surrogacy in their on-again, off-again relationship.

Kourtney and Scott are talking about getting back together again, but Scott is still more committed in the relationship than Kourtney… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.