Fans of ‘KUWTK’ had a wild theory about the show’s dreadful last season.

Since the premiere of their family’s reality television series on Bravo, Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé Kardashian have become household names. Over the years, audiences and fans have enjoyed getting to know the Kardashian and Jenner families on and off screen. Many individuals, however, have mixed opinions about the series’ 20th and final season, which is now in progress.

It’s incredible to consider that Keeping Up with the Kardashians has been on the air for more than a decade, but it’s nothing compared to some of the fans’ and viewers’ theories. Take a closer look at Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 20 and the strange theories that fans have about why this season has been so difficult to watch.

What’s been going on in ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ season 20?

Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ 20th season has had a little bit of everything. Marital issues, possible surrogates, bizarre pranks, job pursuits, and unrequited love are just a few of the issues that the Kardashian and Jenner families are dealing with in the latest season of the show.

Viewers of “Birthdays and Bad News” watched as Kim Kardashian and her family went on an extravagant and opulent trip that drew widespread criticism in the news and on social media. Of course, many people were dissatisfied with the trip’s timing.

Kim Kardashian and her five-year-old son Saint were both diagnosed with COVID-19 at the same incident. Despite the fact that there is a lot of substance and happenings to catch up on and cover, fans of the series aren’t happy.

Season 20 of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ has disappointed fans and viewers.

Despite the fact that social media has played a significant role in lowering the stigma associated with plastic surgery, numerous experts noted “Keeping Up With the Kardashians… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.