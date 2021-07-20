Fans of Jason Momoa support him, but they won’t see the sequel to “Aquaman” because of Amber Heard.

Although Jason Momoa’s followers would love to support his new endeavor, some of them will not watch the “Aquaman” sequel due to Amber Heard’s presence.

On Sunday, the “Justice League” star updated his Instagram with a video in which he discussed his hair color. As part of his preparations for the new film, he appears to be getting rid of his brown hair in favor of blond tresses.

Rather than commenting on his hair, plenty of his fans used the chance to tell him that they will not be watching the film because they are unhappy with the filmmakers’ decision to bring back Heard as Mera in the sequel.

“I’m so upset because I love you and I really want to watch this, but I’m sorry, but after what Amber Heard has done, I can’t support anything she’s in,” one wrote.

“I adore you, but I can’t see any of the Aquaman films in good conscience while Amber Heard is still involved,” another said.

“I truly wish they’d gone with their gut and recast Mera. Man, I admire what you do. However, I will not support her or those who support her. A third person wrote, “#amberheardisanabuser.”

“I’m a tremendous admirer, but I’m afraid I’ll have to boycott this, Jason.” Wishing you the best of luck! Another netizen remarked, “Can’t wait to see your next movie.”

Despite the fact that many people wanted Heard’s role as Mera had been recast, her fans are delighted she’s still in the movie.

“We are here to support you. We adore you, Amber, and we’ve heard you’re mera. One tweeted, “I’m waiting for Aquman2 and Amber Heard’s Mera.”

“Amber Heard is one of my favorite actresses! Also, for the billion-dollar blockbuster ‘AQUAMAN 2,’ I suited up as Queen Mera!” another person wrote.

“@realamberheard I’ve adored you since the first time we met at never back down… I’ll always love you… I’m relieved to learn that you’ll reprise your role as Mera in Aquaman 2… Please don’t abandon us… Amber is a lovely lady… A third user said, “Thank God for [your presence].”

“OK, I love Emilia Clark, but for everyone who thinks she’d be ideal for Mera, she’d have to stand on a box or be clutching Momoa’s a– (not that it would be horrible!) if she took that shot. Amber and Jason have a terrific chemistry. “I can hardly wait!” additional supporter was added.

Many “Aquaman” fans were dissatisfied with Heard’s return to the character. In fact, they had previously pushed the producers to terminate the actress once they began filming last month. Brief News from Washington Newsday.