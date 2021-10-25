Fans of ITV’s Coronation Street were distracted by a ‘annoying’ glitch, which resulted in a rush of complaints.

Fans of Coronation Street were enraged by a scene in tonight’s show.

On Monday’s episode of the long-running soap, a sinkhole appeared in Wetherfield as a result of Super Soap Week.

Against the backdrop of the dramatic events, the bloodthirsty Harvey escaped from prison and tracked down Leanne Battersby to exact his revenge.

In the Halloween-themed episodes, however, the Will Mellor played villain shot Natasha Blakeman in a case of mistaken identity because she was dressed in the same Morticia Adams costume as Leanne.

At the first half of Monday’s double header, Nick Tilsley decided to inform Sam that his mother was being treated in the hospital.

He, on the other hand, kept the full truth about what had happened hidden and claimed Natasha had been in an accident.

Throughout the sequence, fans of the program on Twitter were distracted by a “annoying” squeaking noise emanating from Nick’s leather jacket.

Chris stated, ” “Hello, ITV. Tonight’s #Corrie has had an impact on me. Nick’s squeaky leather jacket makes me uncomfortable.” “Nick’s pleather jacket is causing me concern,” Smiler added. “Nick’s jacket making all that noise is incredibly distracting!” Sue exclaimed. “Nick’s jacket irritates me,” Lins said. “The loudness of Nick’s jacket is unpleasant,” Dion said. “Nicks leather jacket is really noisy!!” Tony wrote.