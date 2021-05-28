Fans of ‘Good Eats – But With Better Puppets’ will like Duff Goldman’s ‘Happy Fun Bake Time.’

Give it to Food Network to come up with the most creative and interesting variations on cooking to keep adults and children interested in the culinary experience. There’s a food show with all kinds of chefs with all kinds of cuisine perspectives, ensuring that there’s something for everyone’s food interests.

Duff Goldman’s Happy Fun Bake Time, for example, will premiere on Discovery+ on April 29, 2021. Here’s why the thrilling new family cooking show reminds fans of Good Eats “but with better puppets.”

Who is Duff Goldman and what does he do?

Goldman studied (and received a degree in) philosophy and history at the University of Maryland, Baltimore Country before becoming the baker we know and love today.

While both sound like incredible job opportunities, it appears that culinary was always Goldman’s first passion, as he returned to school to refresh his culinary abilities at the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone.

He’s now one of Food Network’s most popular chefs, appearing on a number of their shows and achieving worldwide acclaim. The celebrity chef has been on a number of cooking shows, but Duff Takes the Cake, Buddy VS. Duff, Spring Baking Championship, and Ace of Cakes are among his most well-known.

In the following year, Happy Fun Bake Time is likely to become a key component of that list.

‘Happy Fun Bake Time’ is his new show.

Viewers can expect a “unique blend of science, eye-popping ingredients, and free-spirited comedy [from]Duff Goldman and a cast of hilarious and fantastical puppets [that]make food science fun for the whole family by teaching basic cooking skills and revealing how ingredients work together to create food we love,” according to the Food Network description of the new show.

Basically, you may expect a mash-up…