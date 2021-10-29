Fans of Gogglebox were taken away by Pete Sandiford’s transformation.

Pete Sandiford debuted a new haircut on tonight’s episode of Gogglebox, which had viewers in stitches.

The fan favorite returns to provide some amusing commentary on the week’s best television in the latest installment of the famed Channel 4 show.

The 26-year-old was joined on the couch by her sister Sophie, who provided commentary on shows like This Morning, The Cube, and Celebrity Ghost Trip.

While waiting for the next program to start, Pete’s younger sister decided to give him a makeover, which amused the audience.

Sophie dried Pete’s hair while she tried out a new style, while he watched TV.

After joking that it was too hot, Pete finally got Sophie to stop, and he was ashamed when he saw the results.

Pete’s new hairstyle elicited chuckles from Twitter users, who were taken aback by it.

“Wow, Pete’s hair has a lot of volume!” Sara remarked.

Mike added, “Pete appears to have been electrocuted.”

Christopher tweeted, “His hair,” along with laughing emojis.

Scott wrote, “Lol Pete.”

“Now Pete plainly looks like,” Chan said, referring to a portrait of Pete’s great uncles, the Chuckle Brothers.