Fans of Gogglebox were taken aback when they learned Stephen Webb’s age.

Stephen Webb’s exact age was exposed to Gogglebox viewers, who had to do a double-take.

With his husband Daniel Lustig, the hairdresser from Brighton is celebrating a significant birthday.

Stephen’s admirers, on the other hand, couldn’t believe his true age, considering his youthful appearance.

Fans of Love Island criticise the dumping system as the males prepare to choose who will leave the villa once more.

“@kylieamey25,” he wrote beside a photo of an early birthday present. You should have said that the package was a birthday gift. I’ve already started using it! @sams sweetsnshakes.”

The gift was a candy jar with the words “Happy 50th Birthday Stephen” printed on it.

Fans were taken aback when they learned he was nearly quinquagenarian, according to BirminghamLive.

Instagram

“You are 50?” one person wrote. Wtf, you’re just in your forties!!! You’re looking fantastic.”

“You look terrific for 50!” a second startled fan exclaimed. I never would have guessed you were so old…. have a wonderful day.”

“Btw, I misread the label and thought you were 30…!” said a third.

“Happy 50th….you don’t look it,” wrote a fourth.

“Happy birthday Stephen, you don’t look a day over 30 have a nice day,” commented a fifth.

Gogglebox is now unavailable for viewing while the show is on hiatus.

Celebrity Gogglebox, on the other hand, may be seen on Channel 4 on Friday nights.