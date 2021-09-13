Fans of ‘Fairy Tail’ are being surprised with the announcement of a series sequel and a teaser trailer.

The sequel to the popular manga and anime series “Fairy Tail,” “Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest,” is getting its own anime adaptation. Fans now get a sneak glimpse at what to expect from the next TV anime adaptation with the release of a teaser trailer.

Hiro Mashima, the creator of “Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest,” made the announcement at the recent “Hiro Mashima Fan Meeting.” It was a six-hour live webcast dedicated to everything “Fairy Tail”-related.

The events of the spin-off manga “Fairy Tail: 100 Year Quest,” which was released in 2018, are followed in the sequel series. Since it was serialized by Kodansha Comics, the manga is approaching its 100th chapter.

Co-creator Atsuo Ueda published an illustration of the series’ fan-favorite characters on Twitter to commemorate the announcement of the sequel’s anime adaptation. Mahima is responsible for the sequel’s original storyboards, while Ueda is in charge of the artwork.

Unfortunately, no details about the TV anime adaptation’s team, episode order, cast, production studio, or release date have been published. Fans, on the other hand, have been given a teaser trailer.

On Kodansha’s Magazine Pocket manga app, “Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest” is available. On September 28, 2019, Kodansha USA released the English edition, which includes eight volumes.

“Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Erza, and the rest of the Fairy Tail Guild have returned! And they’ve decided to take on the ‘100 Years Quest,’ a task that no one has attempted since the guild’s establishment more than a century ago. A strange town, a perplexing ghost, a terrifying new foe… and a whole new continent to discover. The adventures never cease when you’re with true friends,” according to the official manga description.

The original “Fairy Tail” anime, created by Hiro Mashima, lasted over 300 episodes and ended in 2019. There are 63 volumes in the original manga. Three TV anime adaptations (the final season broadcast in 2018), two anime movies, various video anime projects, and a spin-off manga were all inspired by the first “Fairy Tail” manga series.