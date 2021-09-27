Fans of Coronation Street are stunned as they recognize a familiar face from the show’s history.

Fans of Coronation Street were taken aback when they learned that she will be playing Mrs Crawshaw in tonight’s episode.

On Monday’s episode, the famous ITV soap continued to explore Max’s tumultuous school years.

In the first half of tonight’s doubleheader, David Platt denounced Max’s teacher to the school for beating his adopted kid.

David was summoned to meet with the teacher and the Deputy Head in order to fix the situation.

Daniel Osbourne later apologized for seizing Max’s jacket, but he refused to retract his claim that Max took a wallet.

Mrs Crawshaw attempted to bring the affair to a close by advising Daniel to appease David rather than risk his job.

Fans of the show, on the other hand, were distracted during the moment because they quickly recognized Carla Medonça, who plays Sophie on children’s television.

Carla was most known for her role as Sophie’s mother in the TV sitcom My Parents are Aliens, and fans on Twitter were ecstatic to see her.

“Queen Sophie from my Parents Are Aliens!” Thomas exclaimed.

“It’s Sophie from My Parents Are Aliens!!!,” Danielle added.

“The mother from My Parents Are Aliens is on #corrie,” Steph said. “A relic from the past!” exclaims the narrator.

“@CarlaTMendonca,” Ava said on Twitter. It was great to see you on #Corrie tonight! In My Parents Are Aliens, you were one of my favorite childhood actors. It’s very nice to see you on TV again :)”

“Stop the press,” Fabio urged. BRIIIAAANNN is on Corrie!!” Sophie (my folks are aliens)