Fans of Blackpink slam For Not Allowing Lisa To Attend Paris Fashion Week, YG Entertainment.

On Tuesday, Blackpink fans took to Twitter to voice their disappointment with YG Entertainment for preventing Lisa from attending Paris Fashion Week because to COVID-19 issues.

Fans, collectively known as Blinks, blasted YG Entertainment for not letting the youngest member of Blackpink to participate in Bvlgari fashion presentations and photoshoots, and the hashtags “Justice For Lisa” and “#YGLetLisaDoHerWork” trended internationally.

Lisa arrived in Paris on Monday, making her the final member of Blackpink to leave Korea for fashion week. However, Bvlgari CEO Jean-Christophe Barbin surprised fans when he announced that the brand’s global ambassador will not be attending any of the events in Paris.

“Our wonderful ambassador @lalalisa m is currently in Europe. Unfortunately, her Agency recommends that she not participate in events or presentations owing to Covid. That’s also why, for the @bulgari Brand Campaign 2021/22, we couldn’t shoot her with @zendaya, @lilyaldridge, and @vittoria, and why we couldn’t run a large event together yet. But, yes, we will do it very soon since we are terrific buddies who are seeking to truly activate 360-degree teamwork. “I hope it addresses the numerous enquiries and questions I receive from @lalalisa fans,” the Bvlgari executive wrote.

Blinks went on a rant against YG Entertainment, accusing the company of mistreating Lisa, the most followed K-pop artist on Instagram.

One fan wondered why Lisa was singled out when her Blackpink peers were able to visit Paris fashion shows.

“Lisa might have been in Paris Fashion Week as Bvlgari Global Brand Ambassador if it wasn’t for the fact that @yg entofficial’s COVID restriction only applied to her JUSTICE FOR LISA #YGLetLisaDoHerWork,” one person tweeted.

As brand ambassadors, Jisoo and Rosé recently attended the Dior spring/summer 2022 show and the Yves Saint Laurent runway show, respectively. In her crimson costume, Jennie sat in the first row of the Chanel runway show on Tuesday.

Fans requested an explanation from YG Entertainment for not allowing Lisa to attend the runway shows, and the hashtag “#YGLetLisadoHerWork” reached a high of over 3 million tweets on Wednesday.

One fan prepared a list of instances in which Lisa was allegedly mistreated by YG Entertainment. Because of YG Entertainment’s slowness, the star lost a modeling contract with a smartphone brand, according to the user.

“Why are other YG Entertainment artists’ actions not prohibited, but Lisa’s have always been restricted @yg entofficial @BLACKPINK JUSTICE FOR LISA @YGLetLisaDoHerWork,” the fan commented.