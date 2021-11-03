Fans have questioned Kevin and Abi’s wedding song on Coronation Street.

On tonight’s episode of Coronation Street, Kevin and Abi married, however fans were amused by their choice of song for walking down the aisle.

Sally Carman’s Abi was escorted down the aisle by Nina, who was dressed entirely in black, to the tune of The Buzzcocks’ Ever Fallen in Love.

After asking Nina, her late son’s fiancée, to walk her down the aisle, Abi stated, “I realize it’s not very traditional.”

When listening to the lyrics, fans were amused by the song selection.

Carol expressed herself as follows: “@itvcorrie is one of my favorite shows. The Buzzocks’ ‘Ever Fallen In Love With Someone (You Shouldn’t Have Fallen In Love With)’ was the only song Kevin and Abi could sing as they walked down the aisle.” Colm stated, “‘Ever Fallen in Love…’ by Buzzcocks as Abi and Kev’s down-the-aisle music? Did they first listen to the lyrics?!?” “#corrie love it Abi comes down the aisle to ever fallen in love by the Buzzcocks,” another user commented. The wedding was on the verge of being canceled after Abi was confronted by Debbie and Jack, who gave Abi an ultimatum: either walk away from Kevin and her big day, or tell Kevin everything about the gun and letter.

Jack had confided in Debbie earlier, believing Abi was plotting to assassinate Corey, the man who had murdered her son Seb.

Nina, Seb’s girlfriend, had already discovered Corey’s blood-stained clothes and reported them to the police.

Kevin got home on the day of the wedding to discover Abi packing her luggage because she couldn’t bear telling him the truth, but she eventually crumbled and spilled everything.

She informed him she had taken his money and purchased a gun with the intention of murdering Corey, but Nina talked her out of it.

Kev was still willing to marry his sweetheart after learning the truth.