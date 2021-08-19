Fans have asked Jennifer Coolidge to play Melania Trump, and she has responded.

Jennifer Coolidge has responded to social media requests for her to play Melania Trump in a future film production.

Coolidge was asked about her thoughts on social media posts claiming that she looked like Trump and that she could play the former first lady in a biopic during an interview with The Guardian.

“Wow, that’s quite a praise. With a laugh, Coolidge said, “Where do I sign?” “Between you and me, I’m sure Melania would be disappointed.”

“I’d want to go back to theater and do a serious play,” the “Legally Blonde” star stated when asked about other genres she’d like to pursue. Then there’s the Melania Trump biography, of course.”

Since the former FLOTUS did an interview three years ago with blonde hair, social media people have been advocating for Coolidge to portray Trump in a project.

One user tweeted, “Melania Trump looks like she’s cosplaying as Jennifer Coolidge!”

Another remarked, “I can’t believe they cast Jennifer Coolidge as the new Melania!”

“Can’t wait to see Jennifer Coolidge in the part she was born to play: Melania,” wrote another.

“Jennifer Coolidge as Melania, in witness protection, working as a Kohl’s,” one user suggested for Comedy Central. (I mean no offense to Kohl’s.) Or #Melania. But, Jennifer Coolidge, come on! It’s almost as if it writes itself.)

Several actresses have impersonated Trump on television during her husband’s presidency, notably Cecily Strong from “Saturday Night Live” and Laura Benanti from CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Meanwhile, during her interview, Coolidge, who is 59 years old, discussed her work as an actress. She admitted that she’s been “very fortunate” in terms of landing “meaty parts for middle-aged women.”

“I don’t want to overthink it in case they go away. “I think Ariana Grande putting me in her video [for ‘thank u, next’]and Emerald Fennell casting me in ‘Promising Young Woman’ helped,” she stated.

“People felt I could only play certain kinds of roles — that lady who walks in, opens a door, says something humorous, and then closes it,” Coolidge continued. You’re put in a box for comic relief, but those things were essential in getting me back into the game, and I’m grateful.”

Coolidge is now starring in HBO’s “The White Lotus,” which premiered on July 11.