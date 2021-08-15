Fans claim that Jazz Jennings has “sadness in her eyes” in a new photo with her sister Ari.

Jazz Jennings uploaded a happy photo on social media with her older sister Ari Jennings, but some of her fans believe she looked sad in it.

The 20-year-old “I Am Jazz” performer shared a photo on Instagram on Thursday of herself and her 25-year-old sibling beaming at the camera. The former captioned the image, “Sisters in the sun,” with a smiling sun emoji, implying that Jazz and Ari connected that day near the Washington Monument.

However, based on the look in her eyes, several admirers believed she was feeling the reverse rather than exuding cheerful energy. A number of people flocked to the comments area to give their thoughts on the incident.

“I can see Jazz’s grief in his eyes. She is dissatisfied. One concerned fan replied, “I truly wish her the best.”

Another person added that Jazz apparently tried to give the impression that she was pleased following her “sex change surgery” although she wasn’t. The reality star, according to the same source, is now living a “depressed life,” and it doesn’t help that she’s acquired a lot of weight.

Other fans agreed with the theories about what Jazz is going through, however one internet user disagreed, claiming that while there appears to be melancholy, it is unlikely to be due to gender identity issues. Jazz could be having other problems, according to the netizen.

Jazz’s shot with her sister comes only one day after she shared a full-body selfie to promote her “favorite skincare business,” Bubble. The post drew a lot of attention online, with some people debating her weight.

“Oh my my, she’s huge. “How did that happen?” one inquired “Can you tell me what happened to her weight? Oh, my god. [I] haven’t seen her in years, and she’s put on so much weight?” ‘Another netizen wrote,’ he said.

After seeing all of the nasty comments about Jazz’s weight on the post, a number of admirers came to her rescue. Jazz herself has confessed that she suffers from binge-eating condition, according to many of them.

“To everyone who has commented on her weight, BINGE EATING DISORDER IS AN EATING DISORDER!” It’s a psychological condition. One fan remarked, “The more you loathe your body, the more you overeat.”

"The more negative feedback you receive, the worse you feel, and the more you binge. The more, as someone who issues with binge eating.