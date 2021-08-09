Fans claim Mama June has relocated to Alabama amid Geno Doak split rumors.

Mama June Shannon is said to have relocated to Florence, Alabama, while Geno Doak has remained in Florida, despite reports that the two have already split up.

Geno, 45, shared a photo of a lovely sunset he saw while wandering along Jensen Beach in Florida on Instagram on Saturday. “Enjoying the sunset!” he added in the caption.

While many followers thought that the sunset was gorgeous, a few mentioned his reported breakup from the 41-year-old reality TV actress. It’s worth noting that Mama June spent the fifth season of “Mama June: From Not to Hot” in Florida with Geno.

After a few fans inquired if he and Mama June had called it quits, one fan revealed her latest meeting with the notorious matriarch, stating that she had moved from Florida to Alabama.

“So, we’ve seen Mama June around Florence, Alabama, and I even know where she bought her house. Jennifer Cunningham added, “She was observed getting her hair done locally, buying furnishings, and a car lot acquiring a vehicle,” before adding, “Do you know anything about this, Geno?”

Lacy Rountree, an Instagram user, also posted what she saw in one of Mama June’s recent TikTok posts, in which the We TV actress purportedly stated that she is currently single.

When questioned in the comments section if Mama June and Geno have officially called it quits, another user named Megan Denise gave a similar response.

“On her TikTok live, [Mama June] stated that she was not dating anyone. The user wrote, “She said she was going to take the time to learn how to love herself.”

Another commenter said, “She also mentioned they haven’t been together in months.”

Geno’s latest Instagram post comes three days after he sent a cryptic message on the same platform that sparked breakup rumors.

He allegedly shared a TikTok video of a user with the handle @julesmadrid performing Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams,” with the lyrics implying someone seeking independence from a relationship.

“Now you’re saying you want your freedom/ Well, who am I to keep you down?” It’s only proper that you play the guitar the way you feel it,” the TikTok user sings in the video while playing the guitar.

Mama June, on the other hand, recently flaunted her new hairstyle on social media.