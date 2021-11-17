Fans believe Stacey Solomon looks like someone else because she shares her daughter’s milestone.

Stacey Solomon recently tweeted a photo of her six-week-old infant daughter, Rose, smiling for the first time.

“She smiled, she actually smiled a true smile,” she wrote in an Instagram story.

The Loose Women panelist also raved over her gorgeous little baby in the caption of a post with three photographs to her 4.8 million followers, which were a sequence of fantastic huge gummy smiles.

Stacey Solomon gives us a behind-the-scenes look at how she’s transforming her cottage.

Stacey expressed herself as follows: “Rose with a grin. Today was the first time Rose showed us her smiling face, and it was everything.” She said, ” “‘What are these people?’ she must have wondered after seeing the faces and noises we produced. It’s no surprise she was giggling.

“That was the best three minutes of my life thus far, Rose. We promise to do everything we can to keep you smiling like this forever.

“Princess Pickle, I wish you a happy six weeks. Little one, we adore you to the moon and back.” The baby was dressed in a mint green crocheted sweater with a large matching bow on her head.

Fans were overjoyed by the photos, but couldn’t help but notice that Stacey’s baby looked exactly like her father, Joe Swash, and big brother, Rex.

Instagram

“It’s Joe with a bow!” Louise said.

Char stated, ” “Wow, that was incredible. She’s a doppelgänger for her father.” Others, on the other hand, felt she resembled her two-year-old big brother, Rex.

“Wow… she’s her big bro’s little,” one commenter commented.

“My god, could she get much more like Rex?” Sharon wondered.

“Yes, she looks even more like Joe and Rex when she grins… at least she has my toes,” Stacey added later in another article, agreeing with her fans.

Stacey has two sons from a previous relationship, Zachary, 13, and Leighton, nine.