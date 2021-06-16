Fans believe Monet and Ghost have a secret daughter in ‘Power Book II: Ghost.’

The sequel to the original Starz drama, Power Book II: Ghost, picks up where the first left off. While Power followed James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick), a ruthless drug lord who tried to conceal his double life by posing as a family man and business owner, Ghost follows his college-aged son Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.), who is now following in his father’s footsteps.

Tariq despises his father’s decisions that ruined his family, but the young heroin dealer is just as scary and calculated as his father. Fans saw him juggle his college studies with his involvement in the drug world in Power Book II: Ghost, as he became closer to queenpin Monet Stewart Tejada (Mary J. Blige) while working to get his mother Tasha St. Patrick (Naturi Naughton) out of prison.

Some people believe Monet and Ghost have a secret daughter because she has taken Tariq under her care as a son.

In the ‘Power’ Universe, Monet and Ghost have a lot in common.

Though she drapes herself in fur and rocks stilettos, Monet is just as vicious and deadly as Ghost and his business partner/ best friend, Tommy (Joseph Sikora).

Power creator Courtney A. Kemp told Entertainment Weekly, “She’s as brilliant, shrewd, and shrewd as Ghost ever was, but her learning doesn’t come from books.” “We used to joke that Ghost was a bookworm who read all the time. This woman’s intelligence is derived from the streets.”

As a lady in the drug game, Monet does not have the luxury of having a soft place for his family, Tommy, and his lover Angela Valdez (Lela Loren).

“Monet is very black-hearted, and getting in her way can be really unpleasant for you,” Blige told the Los Angeles Times. “It’s either her way or no way,” says the narrator. She transforms into an even larger monster as the fresh money starts flowing in.”

