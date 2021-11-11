Fans believe Jessica Simpson is releasing new music; here’s why.

Jessica Simpson has shared two cryptic Instagram photos. Her followers now believe she is preparing to release new music.

On Tuesday, the 41-year-old actress and singer shared a selfie of herself with her head lowered and one hand holding the microphone. She posted a black-and-white photo of a piano the next day.

She labeled both images with “11.11.,” which is interesting.

Fans soon responded, with many predicting that the former teen pop singer might release new music on November 11th.

“Queen Jess is coming,” an admirer wrote.

“11 years ago was her last album, 11/11 suits you,” wrote another fan, implying that the images are hinting at a new album.

“Jess, I’m freaking out,” another hopeful admirer expressed her delight. “Is there any new music?” Simpson’s most recent album was published in February 2020, and it included six new songs as well as an audiobook version of her novel “Open Book.” “Your Fool,” a collaboration with Willie Nelson, was included on the album. Simpson’s six new tracks marked the singer’s first new music in in a decade. In 2010, she released “Happy Christmas,” as you may recall.

Simpson told Entertainment Tonight ahead of the publication of her memoir that writing the six songs was a healing experience for her as she battled alcoholism.

“Music is truly everything that pushed me to stay sober and write the book because I understood that even though I was in the safety of my own home, I needed to drink to numb the agony that I was about to feel while writing,” she added.

She also appears to have discussed how songwriting aided her in her book.

According to the publication, “Songwriting gets me to an honest place, and honestly, I was in a sad place.” “I didn’t realize it until the words spilled out of my mouth.” She also mentioned how she was inebriated at the time and was unable to do some motherly tasks.

“I need to quit,” she later told her friends. Something has to give. And if it’s booze that’s causing this and exacerbating the problem, I’m quitting.” “This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself,” Simpson said on Instagram on Nov. 1 to commemorate four years of sobriety. I had a lot of self-discovery and exploration to do… To do this, I had to give up drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart racing in the same direction. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.