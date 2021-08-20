Fans believe Alex Rodriguez is posing with a red Porsche that was once gifted to Jennifer Lopez.

Alex Rodriguez appears to be on the mend after his breakup with Jennifer Lopez.

Rodriguez appeared in front of a red Porsche with a broad smile on his face in an Instagram post on Thursday. Fans instantly noticed, however, that the car resembled the red Porsche that he gave Lopez in 2019.

The retiring Yankees player wrote, “I’m really down to earth.”

Fans soon speculated in the comments section whether Rodriguez returned it after their breakup or Lopez returned it herself after their engagement ended.

“Isn’t that the red car he bought jlo (laughing emoji),” one admirer said, while another added, “he took it back #petty smh.”

Lopez, according to one source, “definitely left it!” She isn’t in need of it.”

Lopez received a red Porsche from the retired professional baseball player in 2019, when the singer turned 50. According to E! News, the Porsche costs over $140,000.

A source told E! News that A-Rod got J.Lo a red Porsche 911 GTS convertible for her birthday. “It was delivered to their house with a large gold bow on it. JLO is written on the license plate.”

Lopez also tagged Rodriguez in an Instagram shot of herself standing in a red athletic attire in front of the red automobile.

Lopez had just days previously erased all of her Instagram photos with Rodriguez.

After four years of dating, the couple announced their split in April.

Lopez has reconnected with her ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck. Late last month, the pair took a romantic trip to Europe.

Rodriguez was also photographed celebrating his 46th birthday with friends in St. Tropez, France, in the same month. According to Us Weekly, Lopez and Rodriguez planned a shared birthday celebration on the French Riviera before their divorce.

“Jen and Alex had planned to fly to the French Riviera for J. Lo’s birthday this year, and neither of them altered their minds,” the source said. “Alex had no idea Jen would still be going, but he was unconcerned when he saw her boat was close by. He was preoccupied with his own visitors.”