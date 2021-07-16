Fans are suspicious of Britney Spears’ social media handle: ‘Who is in charge of this account?’

Fans of Britney Spears are unsure who is using her social media profile, but they are certain it is not the singer herself.

On Thursday evening, Spears’ official Instagram account shared a photo highlighting the importance of “third eye.” Fans pointed out in the comments section of the post that Spears does not use the account.

“Ok wonderful now the real Britney COME BACK,” one admirer said, while another added, “Illuminati confirmed.”

“Who runs this account?” another enthusiast inquired. “Text…. Random emoji… + text… random emoji + text | LET BRITNEY POST HERSELF,” one user said.

The outrage happened after the 39-year-old pop artist shared a snapshot of a cartoon girl in pink and purple with a third eye on her forehead on her Instagram account.

“The third eye is critical… It’s similar to your sixth sense… When you open it, you gain greater clarity… wisdom… and understanding!!!! It also strengthens your spiritual bond… The third eye has a mysterious quality to it… The caption stated, “It delivers perception beyond regular eyesight.”

This isn’t the first time that Spears’ Instagram account has elicited unusual reactions from her followers.

Her Instagram photo last week made news for using the phrase “Kiss My A– Haters” in the description, and followers pointed out in the comments that she doesn’t use this account.

“This certainly isn’t Britney,” one fan said, and over 7000 users agreed by approving the comment. ‘“Britney is seldom this rude,” said another fan, whose comment was liked by over 22000 persons.

In the ongoing years-long conservatorship struggle against her father, James Spears, Spears just scored a victory when a judge ruled on Wednesday that she can pick her own lawyer. Spears celebrated the news on Instagram the same day, posting a video of herself doing cartwheels and riding a horse.

On Wednesday, legal expert Rachel Stockman told E Online that the new verdict might be a “gamechanger” for the artist.

“For the first time in her life, Britney Spears will be able to employ her own lawyer, her own advocate to battle for her. Stockman told the site, “She gets to choose someone, she gets to research the background, and she gets to make that decision.” “I think it’s a tremendous step forward, and I think it’s critical.”