Fans are saying the same thing about Michael Sheen’s debut on Celebrity Gogglebox.

Michael Sheen made an appearance on today’s episode of Gogglebox, which delighted celebrity Gogglebox fans.

During tonight’s Stand Up to Cancer Special, the acclaimed actor was one of the stars who made his debut as a member of the Gogglebox family.

Celebrities and regular Goggleboxers joined together on Friday’s episode of the popular Channel 4 show to raise donations for life-saving cancer research.

On a Friday night, Gogglebox regulars Pete and Sophie Sandiford took their usual spot on the sofa, providing amusing comments on the week’s best television.

Graham Norton, Aisling Bea, and Matt Lucas were among the celebs who joined them.

Tonight’s cast was put on an emotional rollercoaster as they laughed along to Countdown before being moved to tears by Liam’s story.

The show’s parts including famed actor Michael Sheen were extremely popular with viewers.

The Staged actor and his companion Anna Lundberg were making their first appearance on the show.

Fans of the show flocked to Twitter to express their hope that this would not be his final appearance on Gogglebox.

“Could we please have Michael Sheen on every Celebrity Gogglebox from now on!” Jonny said.

“I demand that Michael Sheen be a regular on Gogglebox; he’s great,” Laura added.

Alison had this to say: “All I want to do is hang out with #MichaelSheen and #AnnaLungberg! They’re just too adorable.” “Watching @michaelsheen on celeb gogglebox has improved my day,” Faye wrote.