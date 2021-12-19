Fans are saying the same thing about Clare Balding’s Sports Personality of the Year appearance.

Following Clare Balding’s debut as Sport Personality of the Year, fans were left with the same sentiment.

The awards were hosted by the 50-year-old broadcaster alongside Gabby Logan, Gary Lineker, and Alex Scott.

On an evening that looked back at major athletic moments from the previous year, the public voted amongst six athletes to choose who would be proclaimed the champion.

British athletes have played major roles in major events such as the Olympics, Paralympics, and Euro 2020, making it a historic year for sport in the UK.

The shortlist for tonight’s event was whittled down to six athletes from several sporting disciplines.

After her incredible US Open victory, tennis sensation Emma Raducanu was the clear favorite to win the prize, beating out Tyson Fury, Adam Peaty, Tom Daley, Raheem Sterling, and Dame Sarah Storey.

During tonight’s event at Media City UK, the presenters conducted interviews with each contestant.

Clare looked stunning in a colorful 1960s dress, and viewers of the event on Twitter couldn’t help but think of The Beatles.

“Clare Balding and Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band #SPOTY,” Dave wrote.

“Clare Balding looks amazing as the fifth Beatle,” James added.

“Has Clare Balding been rummaging through John Lennon’s closet?” Scott wondered.

“Is Clare Balding auditioning to be the fifth Beatle?” Anthony wondered.

“Is Clare Balding the long-lost 5th Beatle?” Fred wondered on Twitter.