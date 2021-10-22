Fans Are Remembering Past Film Tragedies After Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Incident.

Following the death of Halyna Hutchins, who was shot after actor Alec Baldwin discharged a pistol on the set of “Rust” in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Thursday, social media has been swamped with fan tributes to prior on-set tragedies in the entertainment business.

Actors Brandon Lee — son of Bruce Lee — and Jon-Erik Hexum, who were both working as cinematographers on “Rust,” both perished on site from gunshots.

Hutchins, 42, was pronounced dead at the University of New Mexico hospital in Albuquerque after Baldwin fired a prop gun, according to the Associated Press.

The incident also injured director Joel Souza, 48. The film’s production has been halted.

According to an Associated Press report from 2016, at least 43 people died on set in the United States between 1990 and 2016, with over 150 others suffering life-altering injuries. Accidents are common, and stunt work is responsible for many deaths and injuries.

Hexum, 26, shot himself at close range with a blank from a pretend gun while filming the episode “Cover Up” in 1984. The bullet did not kill him, but it did puncture his brain by shattering bits of his skull. On Oct. 18, six days after the event, he was pronounced brain dead and his death was ruled an accident.

Lee, whose name was trending on Twitter around the country on Friday in relation with Hutchins’ murder, died on March 31, 1993, at the age of 28 while filming “The Crow.” One of his co-stars on set shot him with a pretend gun. Lee was declared dead after six hours of operation.

“Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza and those involved in the event on ‘Rust,'” a Brandon Lee memory account on Twitter, maintained by his sister Shannon Lee, posted early Friday morning. On a movie set, no one should ever be killed with a gun. Period.” “I never forget that if an actor makes a mistake, they get another take, but if a weapons handler makes a mistake, it will make headlines in the morning,” stated Dave Brown, a firearms specialist who authored a blog for the American Society of Cinematographers in 2019.