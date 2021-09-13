Fans are ecstatic as Eamonn Holmes reveals a switch to the BBC.

Eamonn Holmes has delighted his fans by revealing that he is working on a secret BBC project.

Following their seven-week summer sojourn, Eamonn and Ruth Langsford have been replaced on This Morning by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

Many This Morning viewers were disappointed to see Ruth and Eamonn leave, but Eamonn said that they won’t have to wait long for him to return, according to Birmingham Live.

The 61-year-old told his Instagram followers what he was up to by posting a selfie of himself wearing headphones in a recording booth.

“Me in my Voice Over booth for a new BBC project coming to you at the end of the month,” he remarked.

And his fans were quick to respond, wishing him luck with his new project and expressing their want for his presence.

“Missing you both on This Morning,” coonanmargaret said.

“Great, still want you back on This Morning, scarcely watched since you went off, never watch on Fridays anymore miss you both,” jacqui ward 53 commented.

“I’m looking forward to that Eamonn,” karentalbot67 commented. Have you lost a few pounds? You appear to be in great shape these days. It looks fantastic on you x”

“Brilliant, adore those Irish dulcet tones,” commented downingsusie123.

With a walking stick, Eamonn offered an update on his health at the National Television Awards.

He had been suffering from severe pain for months before being diagnosed in March with a dislocated pelvis and three slipped discs.

Despite a back issue, Eamonn stated he was “ploughing on” with his career and family life.

“It’s been four months,” he told PA. It’s been a long, sluggish, and difficult journey. It’s quite uncomfortable, and I’ve got physiotherapy again today. On most days, I have physiotherapy.

“Basically, everyone is perplexed as to what it is. I dislodged two discs in my back, which impinged on my sciatic nerve, killing my right leg, and I’m in danger till I regain power in my right leg.

“It’s been four months, so I’m hoping it comes back.” “I’m still ploughing on.” “The summary comes to an end.”