Fans are concerned about Britney Spears’ return to Instagram: ‘Where Is Our Brit?’

Britney Spears has returned to Instagram after a brief break, claiming she couldn’t stay away for too long, but her followers are concerned.

Following her engagement to Sam Asghari, 27, last week, the pop princess, 39, took a social media hiatus. Her lawyer stated that she had made the decision alone. The “Toxic” singer has returned to Instagram just days after deleting it.

She posted two photographs to Instagram, one in black and white and the other in color, both taken over the weekend. She noted in the caption that she couldn’t be away from Instagram for too long.

“A few photos from my weekend getaway to celebrate my engagement to my… holy s–t… FIANCÉ… I still can’t believe what I’m seeing!!!!” she penned “I couldn’t stay away from Instagram for too long, so I’m back!!!! Psst, I took these with clip-in extensions in Palm Springs.”

Spears’ post drew a lot of attention because she is still wearing her long blonde hair in the images. Many people noticed that she had short red hair when she was last seen.

“Girl, [your]hair is red!” exclaims the narrator. one person remarked

“Do you have any new photos?” “What happened to the red [hair]?” says the narrator. a new user has been added.

Another wrote, “I thought you cut and colored your hair? #freebritney.”

A fourth user inquired, “Where is the red Britney?”

While many were perplexed as to what had happened to her hair, others were overjoyed to see her return. They were relieved to see her on the platform once more.

“WELCOME BACK!!!” says the narrator. One commented, “We missed you,” with a smiling face and heart-eyes emoji.

Another wrote, “SHES BACKKKKK.”

“I hope you had a fantastic time!!” Sarah Nicole Landry added her two cents.

Spears also uploaded a new dance video. She added in the caption that it was taken in July as part of a series of video in which she demonstrated various dancing routines. Her fans, on the other hand, were concerned about her post.

One of them inquired, “Are you trying to tell us something?”

Another person inquired, “Where is Britney????”

Another user added, “GIVE HER INSTAGRAM BACK WE KNOW THE RECENT PICS ARE FROM FEBRUARY.”

Another person commented, “Where is our Brit with her red hair?”

“Can you tell me where Britney is???? Another person stated, “The photo you just uploaded is from February!”

Another person suggested, “We want a video of Britney declaring she’s fine with today’s newspaper.”

Spears’ Instagram account was deactivated last week, just days after she announced her engagement. She had already posted a message on her struggle for freedom and conservatorship.

“It’s like growing up in a different universe. Brief News from Washington Newsday.