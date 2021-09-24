Fans are buzzing about Holly Willoughby’s’stunning’ behind-the-scenes update.

Holly Willoughby’s recent behind-the-scenes update has piqued the interest of her fans.

The statement was made as part of the 40-year-new old’s Wylde Moon project, which she unveiled earlier this week.

Her new website, according to the mother of three, is a personal endeavor that will serve as a hub for everything that inspires her.

Fans will be able to get a behind-the-scenes look at Holly’s signature style, according to a recent post on the project’s Instagram account.

“Ever wondered what goes on behind the scenes as Holly prepares for some of her biggest events?” read the caption.

Instagram

“Introducing Holly’s wonderful style team, @patsyoneillmakeup, @danniiwhiteman, and @cilerpeksah hairstylist, who will be providing us monthly insight into the products, processes, and secrets that go into making Holly, Holly,” the statement said.

Fans have eagerly anticipating the release of Holly’s new Wylde Moon project since she teased it in a series of cryptic Instagram photos last weekend.

After going live this week, the page already has over 74k followers and has made people cry.

Fans have expressed their excitement in the comments section, saying they can’t wait to get an inside peek at Holly’s unique style.

“Ah, I’ve always curious about the styling and how long it takes, so this should be interesting,” one fan said.

“As always, Holly looks stunning!” Martina said.

“I can’t wait for this,” Tracey said.

“How fantastic, beautiful lady,” Elizabeth wrote.

More information on Wylde Moon may be found here.