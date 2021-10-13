Fans are being urged to help the needy instead of giving gifts to Blackpink.

YG Entertainment, Blackpink’s management agency, has declared that the group would no longer accept presents from fans and has requested fans to show their love for the members by donating to people in need.

The statement came after the famed girl group got “overwhelming celebratory presents” for its fifth anniversary in the entertainment industry on Aug. 8, according to Koreaboo.

Fans are appreciated, but the agency will deny all gifts save fan letters addressed to Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé, according to an official statement issued on the firm’s official website and Weverse account. According to Allkpop, they will be delivered to a YG Entertainment-specified address, and fans will be notified when their letters arrive.

Although the statement was written in Korean, Koreaboo’s translation revealed that it said: “I’m the support manager, and I’d like to introduce myself. To our thankful fans who continue to support Blackpink, we’d like to make an announcement about fan support. We chose to make a difficult statement concerning the fans’ sincere support and presents after discussing it with the Blackpink members for a long period this year, as we received an incredible number of compliments for their 5th anniversary.” “From now on, we will respectfully decline fan support and mailed gifts prepared with love and care to celebrate Blackpink’s special days, such as anniversaries (group debut, solo debut, birthdays) / broadcast (music show, radio, variety show) / performance (snacks, donation flower arrangements),” the statement continued. Instead of giving gifts to members of Blackpink, YG Entertainment asked fans to send them to “those who need it more.” “We would appreciate it if, instead of bringing them gifts and encouragement on their important days, those things were given to those in need. Please be aware that any anniversary or sent gifts / rapid deliveries that are not fan letters will be returned or cleared out without notice “It was noted.

Blinks, or Blackpink fans, flocked to Twitter to express their gratitude to YG Entertainment for asking fans to help those in need rather than sending gifts to the group.

“Pinks will no longer accept gifts from fans at future celebrations and events, preferring instead to check if the gifts are distributed to places and individuals in need of support. Blackpink is the finest girl “a supporter wrote

In August, the group published "Blackpink: The Movie."