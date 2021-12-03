Fans are appalled by Pete Sandiford’s strange snack on Gogglebox.

Gogglebox viewers were taken aback tonight as they watched Pete Sandiford attempt to chomp through a common snack.

The couch critics were watching a show in which the participants were eating raw onions.

The cast was terrified by what they were seeing, but Pete, ever the eccentric, decided to give it a shot.

He gagged and winced as he chewed the raw vegetable and had to spit it out.

While his reaction was to imitate what he observed, the other members of the ensemble had different ideas.

Giles and Mary talked about how an onion may be used for sexual purposes.

“Aphrodisiac?” Giles inquired. “Well, that’s about the only sexual benefit there could be, isn’t it?” Mary said. “You wouldn’t use it as a lubricant or anything,” she continued. Giles retorted, irritated, by saying: “Please, Mary, don’t let me down… Have a sense of etiquette.” Meanwhile, the Malones were perplexed as to why they were watching three individuals eat an onion, asking, “Is this what television has come to?” Fans of the show were taken aback by what they saw on Channel 4’s show.

Paul stated, ” “You might think it’s crazy to watch three people eat an onion, but I’m watching three people watch three people eat an onion. @C4Gogglebox #gogglebox @TheMalonesGB” Sally stated, “They’re chowing down on raw onions. I’m eating a crunchy nut right out of the package. What a strange world we live in. #Gogglebox.” “Gill” stated: “Like an apple, I’m eating the onion. #Gogglebox.” “They’re eating a raw onion #gogglebox,” Jeni said, adding a vomiting emoji.