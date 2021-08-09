Fans are all saying the same thing about a surprising link amongst The Chase finalists.

Fans of the Chase have noticed a remarkable connection amongst the candidates on today’s episode.

On the iconic ITV gameshow, four fresh quizzers competed against Chaser Paul Sinha for a $1,000 reward.

When Bradley Walsh presented today’s line-up of Nick, Carol, Joseph, and Mary on the show, people were quick to point out the same thing on Twitter.

“I see Mary, I see Joseph,” one user commented, “but what might we be missing?”

“Mary, Joseph, and a church leader,” said another. It was nearly a religious full house. “Christmas special on #TheChase? Maybe Nick is a little donkey,” a third added. ” A fourth tweeted, accompanied with a crying laughing face emoji, “Mary Joseph and Carol merry.” Paul Sinha saw the festive connection between the names when he speculated on what offer Carol might accept.

“Mary and Joseph don’t want to stay in a stable, do they?” he said. They want to stay in a good hotel.” The 51-year-old comic was apparently moved by the Christmas spirit to make contestant Mary his highest-ever offer of £108,000.

Instead, the trainee accountant took the negative offer of -£2,000 and was apprehended only a few steps from her house.

Carol, the church’s leader, was also apprehended by The Chaser, leaving Nick and Joseph to compete for £12,000 in the Final Chase.

In the last round, the two gained 16 steps but were caught by ‘The Sinnerman’ with 39 seconds remaining.