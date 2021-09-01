Fans are adoring BTS’ Jimin’s reaction when he accidentally flips off fans during a live performance.

BTS is one of the most popular boy bands in the world, and each member has a large fan base. Jimin, a member of BTS, recently went live on “V Live” to communicate with his fans and inadvertently gave them the middle finger. So, if you think this will turn into a debate, you’re mistaken. His supporters are now swooning over his “adorable” reaction.

Jimin uses these live events to check in on his fans and communicate with them on a regular basis. He frequently informs them on the band and his personal life during these talks.

He scribbled “BTS’s” and “ARMY’s” shield logos and charming doodle faces on his palm while listening to “Magic Shop,” and in a naive attempt to display his creativity to his fans, Jimin accidentally showed the middle finger.

He apologized to his admirers as soon as he realized his error. Jimin couldn’t stop giggling as he pleaded with his supporters to forget about it.

“Pretend you haven’t seen anything. It was a blunder. A blunder! Sorry! I merely wanted to teach you how to do it… It was a mistake, please accept my apologies!”

Of course, his supporters were not offended and instead praised his amusing gaffe. They even used Twitter to express their feelings over the situation.

“hahahahaha jimin stuck up the middle finger trying to be cute,” one fan wrote on Twitter. I’m in love with him.”

“Nooo jimin was showing off the lovely faces he drew on his fingertips and mistakenly did the middle finger, he was so panicked LMAO I FELL IN THE FLOOR LAUGHING,” one person explained.

None of them seemed to notice the error since they were too enamored by Jimin’s charm.

One fan wrote, “I miss that heavenly voice and behavior… #jiminlive.”

“Thank you so much Jimin for coming Live to chat with us and perform for us!” a fan expressed his delight at Jimin’s appearance. We’ve missed you terribly and are eternally grateful! We adore you. FOREVER IN THE COMPANY OF JIMIN.”