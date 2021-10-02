Family members were left speechless after seeing a video of the driver seconds before the fatal incident.

Just seconds before crashing and killing a youngster, this CCTV film captures a drunk driver’s “shocking and fatal” speed.

Andrew Price allegedly sped through Haydock at nearly 100 mph in 30 and 40 mph zones while under the influence of alcohol.

At roughly 76 mph, the 27-year-old lost control of his black Lexus IS, crashing through four parked vehicles before plowing into two front gardens.

Mum tells’selfish’ killer of her kid that he will never comprehend her anguish.

Backseat passenger Adam Edwards, 19, died in an ambulance on the way to the hospital from cardiac arrest caused by devastating internal injuries, while front seat passenger Anthony Finch, 25, was left in a coma and had brain damage.

When this video of Price’s driving in the seconds before the incident was shown at Liverpool Crown Court, members of the victims’ families gasped.

With Adam’s family’s agreement, Merseyside Police has released the film, which they have criticized Price for his “selfish choices” that proved tragic.

As rain fell at around 8.50pm on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, Price, of Southworth Road, Newton-le-Willows, had already run a red light on the wrong side of Crow Lane, forcing an oncoming motorist to swerve to avoid a collision.

“You then drove down Vista Road at appalling, lethal speeds for almost a mile,” Judge Stuart Driver, QC, told Price.

Price overtook two automobiles by driving in the wrong lane and on the wrong side of keep left bollards at speeds ranging from 86 to 96 miles per hour in 30 and 40 mph zones.

Price then had to pull back into the correct lane to avoid a parked single decker bus and an incoming automobile on the quiet street, according to prosecutor Geoffrey Lowe.

Mr Lowe said the Lexus “very rapidly disappears out of view” after producing “a lot of spray from the wet road” in the CCTV clips, which show Price passing the bus at breakneck speed.

Witness Adam Naggy later stated, “he has never seen any vehicle move as quickly along Vista Road in his life,” according to Mr Lowe.

Price "lost control" after passing the bus, and with no other automobiles on the road, he moved to the right side.