‘Family Ideas Not Aligned,’ Chrishell Stause Says About Jason Oppenheim Split.

Chrishell Stause finally spoke up about her breakup with her boss, Jason Oppenheim.

Stause, 40, and Oppenheim, 44, had a five-month relationship before calling it quits. The exes, on the other hand, made it clear that they were still friends after their breakup.

Stause addressed the breakup in a lengthy statement on Instagram on Tuesday. Even if it’s “frightening and horrifying,” she says she wants to be open and honest about her relationships. “I am choosing to perceive it as a success, regardless of what label is publicly attached to it,” she added. “Jason was and continues to be my best friend, and aside from our differing views on family, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change in the future.” She went on to say, “Men have the luxury of leisure that women do not, and it is simply the way things are. All of this is to say that negotiating public territory is challenging, and I’m doing my best.” Stause went on to say that she didn’t want to talk about her personal issues, but she understands that as a TV star, many people want to know about her whereabouts and dating status. “It’s easier to just live truthfully since we only get one chance at this life,” she realized. Oppenheim stated the split was due to their “differences in family desires.” Stause appears to want to settle down, but Oppenheim isn’t quite ready. Despite this, she remained grateful to him for their “wonderful relationship.”

“I aspire to have a family one day, and all of my current actions are made with that objective in mind. Thank you for your kindness and support to people who are aware of the situation “Stause penned the piece. “Thank you for the most amazing relationship and for always being honest with me, even when it hurts,” says Jason. In the meantime, he gushed about his now-ex, Stause, calling her “the most amazing girlfriend I’ve ever had.” He also described their connection as “the happiest and most gratifying of my life.” Stause’s “Selling Sunset” co-stars were taken aback by the news of their split. The ex-couple never suggested that their marriage was in jeopardy.

“Some of their close pals are obviously surprised,” an unnamed insider told Us Weekly. “They aren’t announcing their breakup to the entire world. Some members of the cast only learned about it today.”