Family Discovers Hidden Attic Behind Wall in 1920s Home

When Carol and Tracy Thiemer moved into their new 1920s home three years ago, they never imagined the surprise that awaited them behind the walls. Shortly after settling in, the couple, along with their young children, made an astonishing discovery hidden within the interior of their home. Behind one of the property’s drywall sections, they uncovered a concealed staircase leading to an unexpectedly spacious attic.

A Hidden Staircase and Attic Revealed

The Thiemers’ discovery began when Carol noticed a subtle feature in the wall that prompted curiosity. As Tracy pushed his hand through the drywall with minimal effort, he made an opening large enough to peek inside. What he found was a staircase leading to a large, unused attic, complete with wooden beams and windows, suggesting that the area had once been an integral part of the home.

“From the outside, it’s obvious that there’s a third-story attic,” Carol told Newsweek, recalling the couple’s initial confusion about the space. “It took only a few days before we realized the staircase had been closed off, hiding this entire area.” The attic, which already had plumbing and electrical connections in place, showed the potential for being converted into a new living area.

In a TikTok video that has since gone viral, garnering over 4.2 million views, Carol documented the moment they uncovered the hidden space. After switching on the lights, the Thiemers were further surprised by the presence of an “ancient chandelier” in the attic, though they were relieved to find no signs of pests or animals in the area.

Despite the excitement, the Thiemers’ renovation plans are on hold due to budget constraints. “Money is really slowing down this project,” Carol shared in a follow-up video. The couple’s initial plans for the attic include transforming it into a playroom and hangout spot for their children, with future plans to add a bathroom since plumbing connections are already installed. They are now hoping to generate funds through the TikTok Creator Fund to help with the renovation costs.

The discovery sparked a flood of comments from viewers on social media, with one person questioning why the attic was closed off in the first place. Others suggested it would make for a beautiful master bedroom or wondered if the value of the house had increased significantly due to the hidden space. A few even expressed concerns about altering the attic, recommending that the Thiemers leave it as it is to preserve the home’s insulation and architectural integrity.

As the couple reflects on the mystery of why the previous homeowners sealed off the attic access, Carol admitted, “I’m still wondering why the previous homeowner closed off the access. It’s one of those questions that remains unanswered.” With the attic now exposed and the possibilities for its use wide open, the Thiemers are ready to make their newfound space their own—one step at a time.