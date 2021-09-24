Fame as a result of the book series “Harry Potter” Tom Felton Passes Out During Celebrity Golf Match in Wisconsin [Photos].

Tom Felton, a British actor, fainted during a celebrity golf match at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin on Thursday, just days before the Ryder Cup.

Three men can be seen holding the 34-year-old actor and attempting to get him onto the cart after he regained consciousness in one of the photographs that circulated on Twitter on Thursday.

In another snap, the actor is seated on the golf course, surrounded by staff members. When the workers carried him off the golf course on a stretcher, he was awake. The reason for his death is still unknown.

On Twitter, fans extended their well wishes to the actor.

“Tom, all your followers, we love and support you, you are a very strong guy, and you will come out of this,” one person wrote.

“Guys, Tom Felton will tell us when he’s ready. For now, let him get some rest, I’m sure he needs it,” another user commented.

The actor was a member of the European squad that competed against the American team in the game. Mandy Rose, Sasha Vujai, Toni Kuko, Mike Eruzione, Kelly Slater, Stephanie Szostak, A.J. Hawk, and Dan Jansen were among the celebrities who attended the event.

On Wednesday, the actor celebrated his 34th birthday, and the event occurred just one day after.

“33 years done – good lord it’s been so much fun getting here – yet, strangely, I still feel the best is yet to come – thank you everyone for your love, support & sense of humour – let’s keep a good thing going – to the next 33 xx,” he posted on Twitter with a black and white portrait of himself.

The actor is best recognized for his role as Draco Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” films. Felton is now filming “Canyon Del Muerto,” a historical drama starring Abigail Lawrie, Val Kilmer, Ewen Bremner, and Elias Koteas.

In addition, the actor will appear in upcoming films such as “Some Other Woman,” “Save The Cinema,” “Lead Heads,” and “Burial.”