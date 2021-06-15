Falynn Guobadia of ‘RHOA’ Explains How Her Relationship With Porsha Williams’ New Fiancé Has Changed Since She Began Filming the Show

Porsha Williams of The Real Housewives of Atlanta stunned the Bravo community when she revealed her relationship with Simon Guobadia. The latter was introduced to showgoers as the husband of Falynn Guobadia, who was rumored to be Williams’ friend. Falynn is now discussing her connection with her estranged husband and how she saw a shift in Williams’ new fiancé.

Falynn Guobadia observed a shift while filming ‘RHOA.’

Falynn was introduced to viewers on RHOA Season 13 as a “friend of” Williams. Although her appearance on the broadcast was brief, she reappeared after the performance concluded. Following Williams revealing she had found love again, Falynn was once again a topic of debate. Fans have been clamoring for her side of the tale, and Falynn just revealed when she sensed a shift in her relationship with Simon.

“I noticed a shift after we began filming the show,” Falynn explained in an interview with Adam Newell. “I do not believe it was the fault of the show. We were not even on there in that capacity for the show to endanger our marriage. However, I am not sure; it appears as though additional events occurred that I was unaware of.”

It is worth noting that Simon persuaded Falynn to join the show by claiming it would benefit her spiritual well-being. Despite the fact that their marriage did not work out, Falynn does not regret attending the program because of her marital vows to create a happy marriage.

Nene Leakes on Porsha Williams’ Engagement to Her ‘RHOA’ Co-Ex: Star’s ‘It Looks Bad’

Falynn Guobadia does not hold Porsha Williams accountable.

Numerous RHOA fans speculated online that Falynn might attack Williams during her interview. Falynn, on the other hand, does not blame her former… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you enjoyed yourselves.