‘Fake It Until You Make It,’ says Natasha Rothwell about how her ‘Insecure’ character helped her gain confidence.

Natasha Rothwell discusses how her character Kelli Prenny on HBO’s “Insecure” has inspired her in real life.

Rothwell, 41, told Page Six in an exclusive interview that her loud and unapologetic demeanor has enhanced her personal confidence and “made me live that way in my own life.”

The actress admitted that she used to struggle with “self-doubt or… imposter syndrome,” but that she has since learnt to embrace herself and trust that she is “enough.”

The “White Lotus” star also told the publication that Kelli’s optimism and self-assurance have “done a lot” for her, and she’s delighted that her character has inspired and impacted viewers as well.

Rothwell went on to say that, despite her success, she didn’t always feel welcomed and supported by society prior to taking on her part in “Insecure.”

“Walking through the world with brown t–ties, there’s a lot of, uh, message that you get that’s not OK, and, um, it’s insidious and seeps in in ways that you don’t really know,” she told the publication. “And it wasn’t until I started playing Kelli that I realized she’s so sure of herself.” “You know, they say, ‘Fake it until you make it,’ and it’s that thing.’ There’s this worthiness that she doesn’t question.” The actress, who relocated to Los Angeles from New York to work on the show, also expressed her dissatisfaction with the fact that “Insecure” is coming to a close. The series “changed my life in no uncertain terms,” she said, adding that it is “very meaningful to me professionally and emotionally.” Rothwell, who also serves as a writer and director on the HBO show, previously worked as a writer on “Saturday Night Live,” which she says was a difficult experience.

“I learnt a ton,” she said politely, adding, “and I believe it’s not news at all that it’s a traditionally white institution, and they invited me in particularly because of that.”

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time Rothwell has gushed about her “Insecure” character. Kelli was the only character on the program who was not concerned with a man, getting a man, or getting over a man, she stated in an interview with The Guardian in 2018. She made the same admission at the time, that Kelli was significantly different from her.

