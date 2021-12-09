Faith Hill and husband Tim McGraw look unrecognizable on the cover of a magazine.

According to netizens, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw’s cover photo for People magazine raised some concerns because they appeared “unrecognizable” in it.

Hill and McGraw’s cover was uploaded on Instagram, and netizens immediately swarmed it with comments, claiming they couldn’t believe it was the country singer on the cover.

“That’s not Faith,” says the narrator. “There’s no way,” said one.

“She appears to have done a little too much work,” a second person said, adding a flushed face emoji.

“I like both of them. That does not appear to be Tim, but it does not appear to be Faith. Is it something to do with the makeup? “I’m not sure,” said a third user.

“Why can’t renowned people [frowning face with open mouth emoji]age naturally?” “On Instagram, most ladies in Hollywood are unrecognizable,” one user remarked, adding an emoji of a face with rolling eyes.

Hill was described as “morphing into Beyonce” by another user. Another questioned the magazine’s authenticity, claiming that “she looks so different.” Meanwhile, some people said they had never heard of McGraw.

One person commented, “I didn’t even identify this couple for a second.”

Another person remarked, “I almost didn’t recognize them.”

“They appear to be distinct,” wrote another.

Hill accepted her natural curls, despite the fact that many people thought she looked odd. Several users also defended the magazine, claiming that the cover image was “wonderful” for them. One defended Hill against claims that she underwent cosmetic surgery on her face.

One fan said, “Nice to see her embracing her natural hair.”

“She hasn’t had any work done, despite what everyone says!” The netizen noted, “It’s her darker natural hair that she’s embracing, and if you zoom in, you can see her wrinkles!” “They over-edited her, but I’m sorry to disappoint, Faith has had ZERO work done on her, she’s a natural beauty!!!!!!” “They’re portraying the roles they’re playing in 1883,” a third user stated why the couple on the cover looked the way they did. “Tim flew in to sing at the Fort Lauderdale Tortuga Festival last month, his beard tinted brown for the occasion. He mentioned how different they appear.” Rattlesnakes, fields strewn with cow patties, and Texas’ blistering heat were among the problems Hill and McGraw experienced when filming the “Yellowstone” prequel “1883” in Montana and Texas, according to People’s Instagram description. They did, however, manage to keep their real-life marriage separate from the pair they play on the show.

“We’ve made it a point to avoid working.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.