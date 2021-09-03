Faces of cannabis farm torturers who subject captives to gruesome ordeals.

These are the goons that severely assaulted two men whom they suspected of stealing cannabis from a drugs farm.

Shawn O’Malley, David Scurfield, and Billy McColl were all involved in torturing their victims, who were chained, tortured, and told their loved ones were going to be killed.

Darren Hall and Joshua Childs thought they were going to die after being attacked with a pick axe, claw hammer, and being held at gunpoint.

Their assailants were jailed today for false imprisonment and causing serious bodily damage with purpose, while O’Malley was condemned for a gangland shooting.

Victims of torture have been threatened with a power drill and acid because of missing cannabis.

Mr Hall and Mr Childs’ experience began when it was discovered that cannabis they had helped plant and bag in an isolated St Helens narcotics farm had been taken.

When they came at the warehouse with coworkers on Monday, September 14, 2020, few days after it had been locked up at the location, the theft was discovered.

One of the victims claimed they overheard Scurfield, the men’s commander, saying over the phone, “You owe us £30,000 now.”

“David Scurfield instructed the four others to wait inside the unit and to remain there, and he informed them that someone, now known to be the defendant Shawn O’Malley, was coming to speak to them,” prosecutor Jonathan Duffy told Liverpool Crown Court.

Mr. Hall and Mr. Childs were taken inside the facility by O’Malley, who separated the workers.

“Shawn O’Malley pointed the gun at the heads of Darren Hall and Joshua Childs and warned them that if they did not tell him where the narcotics were, he would shoot them,” Mr Duffy added.

“Despite their fear for their lives, the men informed Shawn O’Malley that they had no knowledge of the missing cannabis.”

The two were bound and thrashed with a sledgehammer, claw hammer, metal wrench, and pick axe, among other weapons.

They were told to hold their fingers out so they could be cut off with shears, and they were threatened with having their bodies drilled with a power drill.

