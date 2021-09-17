Fabinho makes a transfer claim for Manchester City and Chelsea, but Liverpool’s expenditure is justified.

Fabinho feels Manchester City and Chelsea are the Premier League favorites, but that Liverpool made the right option in focusing on new contracts throughout the summer.

While championship rivals City, Chelsea, and Manchester United all spent over £300 million in the transfer window, Ibrahima Konate, a £36 million centre-back, was the sole new arrival at Anfield.

Fabinho has joined Alisson Becker, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson, Nat Phillips, Harvey Elliott, Rhys Williams, Caoimhin Kelleher, and Adrian in signing new contracts at Liverpool.

However, the Brazilian recognizes that City’s and Chelsea’s financial resources make them the teams to beat this season.

“I believe Manchester City are the favorites since they are the defending champions and continue to strengthen, as they do every season,” Fabinho remarked.

“Even though they are champions and have won trophies, they constantly strive to improve, thus they are favorites for the season.

“Chelsea, the current Champions League champions, continue to invest as well. These two clubs, I believe, are also quite powerful and are the favorites.”

“Even if Liverpool haven’t spent as much as other clubs in this window, several players have renewed their contracts, which is very essential for the club,” Fabinho told ESPN Brasil.

“I was one of those players,” says the narrator. We signed Konate, who is a fantastic defender, and Harvey Elliott returned on loan, which is crucial for us, as well as (Takumi) Minamino.

“I believe our group is quite capable. It’s the same side from two years ago that won the Premier League.

“We have more experienced players, and we have more crucial games in the bag. These are factors that contribute to the team’s overall strength.

“We have to keep the most vital parts if we want to have a winning squad, and Liverpool has been doing that.”

After Liverpool’s centre-back injury issue last season, which forced Fabinho to spend much of the season in defence, Konate was brought in.

However, with the return of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, and Joe Gomez from injury, the Brazilian is unlikely to be forced to play in a position other than defensive midfield this season.

And whether he expects to play there. “The summary has come to an end.”