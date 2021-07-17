Eyewitnesses React After Video of Justin Bieber ‘Yelling’ At Wife Hailey Baldwin Goes Viral

Over the weekend, Justin Bieber’s video from Las Vegas, in which he appeared to be “yelling” at his wife Hailey Baldwin, went viral. However, eyewitnesses claim that the scenario was misconstrued.

According to Cosmopolitan, the video that went viral on TikTok has already been taken off. Many people, however, were able to repost it on other social media platforms, such as Twitter.

@JBCrewdotcom, one of the Twitter users who submitted the footage, captioned it, “Justin and Hailey Bieber spotted out in Las Vegas (July 9).”

In the video, Bieber can be seen leaving the Wynn’s XS nightclub, which he attended on Saturday.

The 27-year-old musician donned black and green shorts with a green basic t-shirt. The 24-year-old model, on the other hand, wore an all-black short dress. While walking, the singer conversed with his wife.

Some fans claimed that Bieber appeared to be “yelling” at his wife, and many rushed to the video’s comments section to express their concern for Baldwin.

“Why is he screaming at his wife!!!,” one of them exclaimed.

Another fan added, “He’s not happy, his face implies he’s yelling.”

Another user went so far as to mock Bieber, writing, “Looks like he’s throwing a tantrum over having to leave the party… Mom, on the other hand, stated it was past his bedtime!”

However, several eyewitnesses stepped forward to support the artist and clear the air.

“We were there to see what went down,” one of them posted on Twitter on Monday, explaining that the musician had not been yelling at his wife. He was pumped up with adrenaline. It makes no difference how it ‘appears’ to you. Don’t share false information about someone, especially if you know it’s exactly what you’re seeing. That’s character assassination.”

“My friends and I were with/behind him the whole night, he was in the best mood and was telling her a tale but ofc internet lames love their small scenarios,” another eyewitness tweeted.

Some followers also defended Bieber by posting their reactions to the video.

“They don’t appear to be yelling at each other.” Screams may be heard all around the place. One of them speculated, “He’s probably talking loudly so she can hear him.”

On the work front, Bieber is scheduled to perform in Los Angeles on July 24 for “The Freedom Experience.”