Exploring Hong Kong Through Bianca Saunders’ Eyes: Shopping, Food, and Scenic Views

Fashion designer Bianca Saunders took a whirlwind trip to Hong Kong for work, but her experiences in the vibrant city left a lasting impression. Known for its mix of modernity and tradition, the city offered Saunders a chance to explore luxury shopping, authentic eateries, and sweeping views of one of Asia’s most dynamic urban landscapes.

A Blend of Work and Play

In September, Saunders spent five days in Hong Kong, combining her work with a deep dive into the city’s lifestyle. She participated in Hong Kong Fashion Week, showcasing her AW25 collection in collaboration with the British Consulate. Her visit wasn’t all business, however. The trip also provided an opportunity to experience the city’s culinary offerings, its shopping culture, and its renowned street markets.

“Hong Kong reminded me of both New York and London with its towering buildings and bustling energy,” Saunders reflected. “It was my first time in Asia, and I could see why the city has such a magnetic vibe.” She described the city as a perfect blend of both cosmopolitan and authentic elements, with an abundance of luxury retail outlets and shopping malls all around.

Hong Kong’s Culinary Highlights

During her trip, Saunders was determined to try everything from local delicacies to international dishes. “I embraced the city’s food scene—there’s such a diverse range,” she said. From the famous street foods like mango mochi to local dining spots, her culinary exploration was a true reflection of the city’s blend of flavors.

One standout experience was at Nam Kee Spring Roll, a local gem where Saunders paid with the city’s unique Octopus card—a convenient method for paying in shops, restaurants, and even at 7-Eleven stores. “It was really authentic, and the cilantro coke drink was an interesting experience,” she shared, noting that the restaurant’s dedication to cilantro was evident in many of its dishes.

Aside from local fare, Saunders also dabbled in international cuisine. A Thai restaurant named Mum Mum Thai stood out for its excellent solo dining atmosphere, while Woodlands, a vegetarian Indian spot, became a favorite for its flavors and proximity to a nearby karaoke bar.

Exploring the Sights and Sounds of Hong Kong

In between her fashion commitments, Saunders took time to explore Hong Kong’s natural and cultural landmarks. Her mornings typically started with a tram ride to The Peak, offering one of the highest vantage points in the city. “I would probably have breakfast up there,” she said, adding that she often took the walking trail down before the sun became too intense.

Following her morning routine, Saunders enjoyed local snacks like mango mochi—real mango wrapped in mochi—which she picked up from stalls throughout the city. A visit to the Hong Kong Museum of Art was also on her list, offering her a deeper connection to the city’s cultural heritage.

For lunch, Saunders frequented One Dim Sum, a local chain that serves some of the best dim sum in the area. “The food scene here really impressed me,” she said. She also mentioned taking the ferry across Victoria Harbour, a cheaper alternative to tourist boats, and visiting luxury retail outlets like I.T and Joyce, where she explored new collections and items.

Shopping, Vintage Finds, and Tea-Based Cocktails

Shopping was another highlight of Saunders’ Hong Kong experience. The city’s luxury stores were a key part of her itinerary, with her eye on unique items in boutiques such as I.T. and Joyce. However, she also explored the more eclectic side of the city’s shopping scene. “Vintage shopping in the World Trade Center area was fantastic,” she recalled, noting a hidden gem she discovered in a small alleyway selling leather jackets and vintage tees.

After a day of shopping and sightseeing, Saunders found herself winding down at Tell Camellia, a bar known for its tea-based cocktails. “It was a cool spot with great music and a very laid-back atmosphere,” she said. The low lighting and unique drinks added to the allure of the area, making it a must-visit for those looking to relax after a day of exploring.

Practical Tips and Personal Favorites

As a seasoned traveler, Saunders shared some practical tips for navigating Hong Kong. “It can get quite humid, so dress in layers,” she advised. “I recommend light shirts and linen trousers to manage the transition between air-conditioned environments and the heat outside.” She also suggested wearing comfortable shoes due to the steep hills in the city, particularly when visiting areas like the British Consulate.

Throughout her journey, Saunders found joy in smaller details, such as getting her nails done in the city’s renowned nail art salons and using her digital camera to capture the city’s vibrant essence. “I prefer to take photos on a camera rather than my phone—it makes you more intentional about what you’re capturing,” she explained.

In sum, Saunders’ trip to Hong Kong blended her professional duties with personal enjoyment, allowing her to experience a side of the city that many travelers miss. Whether it was sampling local cuisine, shopping in vintage markets, or simply soaking in the views from The Peak, her Hong Kong adventure provided a perfect snapshot of the city’s dynamic energy and cultural richness.