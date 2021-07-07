Experts weigh in on how frequently you should wash your dog.

Nothing beats watching your four-legged buddy roll about in the dirt, skip through puddles, and jump through the grass, but some dog owners are turned off by the prospect of having to wash them afterwards.

It’s especially important if your dog isn’t fond of water.

However, given how much fun dogs have being mucky, it’s usually preferable to bathe them to make them smelling fresh and looking fluffy.

Although there isn’t a precise science to determining how often you should wash your dog, there are a few factors to consider.

What professional dog groomers have to say about it:

“Grooming truly depends on the dog breed and lifestyle,” Alejandra Solis of Bramhall Dog Groomers recommended.

“Labradors, for example, do not require much grooming, but if the dog enjoys swimming and rolling in dirt, it will want more frequent washing.

“Families enjoy the popular poodle mixes because of their charming disposition and hypoallergenic features, but they require daily brushing to avoid matting, which most families can’t commit to.”

“Short coated breeds may be washed every four to five weeks, which helps keep all the dead skin and hair away,” Ellie Irving, owner of Ell’s Groomers in Liverpool, added. Maintaining that time range keeps the proper quantity of oils in the fur, which helps to maintain healthy skin and a coat.”

“It will need to be done every three to four weeks,” she said of long-coated breeds, “due to their coats being longer and if not brushed they will acquire knots and matts in their fur where filth would just sit.”

Ellie recommended using a gentle shampoo regardless of the breed, and if you’re unsure, the groomers can explain you how and even check your canine companions for eye and ear infections.

“For German Shepherds, it would normally be 10 to 12 weeks, largely for coat upkeep, keeping it matt free,” Emma Sheehan, owner of Berwick’s Barking Beauties in Wales, stated. It can be every six to eight weeks for poodles.”

