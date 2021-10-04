Experts say Queen Elizabeth trusts Kate Middleton to help lead the Royal Family into the future.

According to a royal specialist, Queen Elizabeth II has “great trust” in her granddaughter-in-law Kate Middleton.

According to Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty Magazine, the 95-year-old queen feels Prince William’s bride has the potential to lead the British royal family someday. Prince William is second in line to the throne, and when her husband is anointed king, Duchess Kate will immediately become queen consort.

The queen views Catherine as “a safe pair of hands,” according to the royal expert. “She’s been a member of the royal family for the past ten years….” Given all that has happened in the royal family in the last few years in terms of the fallouts, I believe… Kate has the queen’s full confidence.”

The Queen awarded the “royal family order” on the 39-year-old duchess, which Little described as “something that’s only granted to female members of the royal family who have been around for quite some time and are seen to be of great service to the queen.”

“I think the queen has a lot of faith in the future Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine, who will be one day and in the fullness of time… The expert went on to say, “King William and Queen Catherine.”

When Middleton married Prince William in 2011, she became a member of the royal family. Following then, the couple welcomed three children: Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.

The Queen, according to Little, has come to see Middleton as a “team player.” The duchess has created “her own niche” inside the monarchy during her decade as a working royal by focusing on issues and projects that “mean a great deal to her.”

During the pandemic last year, an unnamed insider told Us Weekly that Middleton had become a “rock” and trustworthy ally for the Queen. Her Majesty had become the Duchess of Cambridge’s go-to counsel as a result.

“These are odd times for everyone, including senior royals, and having Kate as her support has made it so much easier for the Queen to adjust to her new life at Windsor,” the source added. “The greatest comfort she could ask for is knowing she can rely on Kate and Prince William to handle issues in her absence.”

