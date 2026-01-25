Experts Identify Red Flags in Netflix’s People We Meet on Vacation Romance

The romance at the heart of Netflix’s People We Meet on Vacation has captivated audiences, but relationship experts are raising concerns about its long-term viability. The story of Alex and Poppy—best friends turned lovers—presents a complex dynamic that may not be as picture-perfect as it seems. While their on-screen chemistry is undeniable, real-world challenges could make their relationship harder to sustain.

Contrasting Lifestyles May Pose Problems

Portrayed by Emily Bader and Tom Blyth, Poppy and Alex reunite every summer after a decade of globetrotting adventures, ultimately questioning whether they are meant to be more than friends. Despite their growing romantic feelings for one another, the couple faces fundamental differences in their lifestyles and social preferences.

Relationship expert Claire Réniér from the dating app happn pointed out that while the chemistry between the pair is compelling, their contrasting goals could complicate their relationship outside the fictional world. Poppy is spontaneous and adventurous, constantly seeking excitement, whereas Alex values stability and is more risk-averse.

Réniér explained, “While their dynamic works well because they each offer the other something they’re missing, in real life, these differences could create tension without honest conversations and compromise.”

Communication Struggles Could Derail Romance

Another significant issue for Alex and Poppy is their lack of communication about their romantic feelings, a trait common in many slow-burn romantic narratives. For years, they avoid discussing their emotions, fearing it might ruin their friendship. However, this emotional avoidance could result in unhealthy relationship habits once they finally confess their feelings.

“Years of emotional avoidance can create habits that are difficult to unlearn once a relationship begins,” said Réniér. She suggested that such a pattern of behavior could hinder the couple from developing the strong foundation necessary for a lasting partnership.

While their relationship flourishes in Emily Henry’s fictional world, viewers might want to approach the Alex-Poppy dynamic with caution when it comes to real-life relationships. With its blend of romantic highs and emotional challenges, People We Meet on Vacation highlights the complexities of transitioning from friends to partners.

People We Meet on Vacation is now streaming on Netflix.