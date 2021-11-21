Experts explain how Kate Middleton’s hairstyle and make-up made her appear ‘younger’ at the Royal Variety Performance.

According to beauty experts, Kate Middleton’s recent hair and cosmetics overhaul made her look “younger and more elegant.”

The Duchess of Cambridge’s appearance at the annual Royal Variety Performance with Prince William at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Thursday drew the attention of certain hair and beauty specialists.

Middleton looked stunning in a Jenny Packham emerald gown, which she initially wore on the couple’s trip of Pakistan in 2019. She accessorized with £125 ($168) Missoma gold dangling earrings and a simple green custom Jenny Packham clutch purse that suited her look.

In terms of her hair, celebrity hairstylist and brand consultant Tom Smith said the duchess looked “more warm and cheerful” by ditching her typical bouncy blowout in favor of more “casual” and beautiful curls thrown over one shoulder.

Smith told Femail of the Daily Mail, “This is a very different hair look for Kate than we have ever seen her wear before.” “Not only is her hair thrown over one shoulder in a bold statement, but the texture of her hair is a far cry from the typical shiny blowdry we see.” The textured effect, according to the expert, was deliberately created to appear natural, giving Middleton a “far younger, more fun energy.” He also mentioned a recent “change” in the image of the future queen.

“It’s interesting that the side-swept style isn’t ‘pinned’ or secured over her shoulder — which would appear more regal and rigid — instead, Kate has just swept her curls over her shoulder in a far more casual fashion than we’ve seen before,” he continued. “Recently, there’s been a significant change in how Kate is presented to us. She appears to be considerably more friendly and upbeat, as well as younger, more stylish, and more liberated. It definitely has a more genuine feel to it.” Meanwhile, Middleton’s “peachy fresh” make-up enhanced with cream blush contour made her look younger, according to Laura Kay, proprietor of Laura Kay London.

“Kate is really stunning. Middleton’s complexion is “the healthiest it has ever looked,” the specialist stated, adding that she “looks like a true English rose with her innate beauty coming through.”” Middleton wore a BB cream (beauty balm) to keep her makeup fresh, according to Kay, which “gives a gentle sheer coverage but is fantastic for concealing any little imperfections.” According to reports, the duchess also applied a dark brown eyeliner to emphasize her lashes and create a dramatic eye appearance. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.