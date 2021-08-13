Experts claim Meghan Markle has the best female celebrity voice for calming listeners.

According to a vocal specialist, Meghan Markle’s voice is ideal for podcasts and audiobooks.

In a study, Natalie Eastwood, the clinical lead in voice at Newcastle Freeman Hospital in England, collaborated with Huawei to examine the importance of voices and their capacity to capture audiences.

According to the Daily Mail, Eastwood, a vocal rehabilitation expert for performers, studied celebrity voices based on tone, volume, pitch, and rate of speaking and discovered that the duchess’ voice was the finest female voice for calming listeners.

Markle’s voice, according to the vocal specialist, can “soothe, calm, and motivate” listeners because she “variates her pace, pitch, and volume for emphasis.”

The Duchess of Sussex’s delivery is slow and methodical, according to Eastwood, with an average of 105 words per minute. When she speaks, Markle is said to utilize a lot of pauses and to have “moderate breathiness.”

Eastwood also looked at English actor Stephen Fry, who is recognized for his voiceover work in advertisements in the United Kingdom. He’s described as “enthralling, colorful, and relaxing.”

Meanwhile, due to his “confident, commanding tone,” former President Barack Obama is believed to have the most “strong” voice.

Many fans are likely to agree with Eastwood’s assessment of Markle’s voice. Last year, the former “Suits” star was praised for her narration of the Disney documentary “Elephant.”

“An fantastic story about elephants, given in an incredible voice by a wonderful and knowledgeable person. One fan wrote, “[Markle’s] voice is very calming and interesting to listen to.”

“I was a huge fan of the movie and have been hooked with elephants ever since! Another person said, “Meghan and Harry both have lovely narration voices.”

“I saw it again a few weeks ago. The sweetest narrative, and those elephants on that long and grueling trek are incredible. A third individual responded with a red heart emoji, “Meghan’s voice and narration were amazing.”

Markle and Prince Harry secured a multimillion-dollar deal with Spotify last year to develop and broadcast their own podcasts.

The royal couple was last heard on Spotify’s “Archewell Audio” podcast, which included various celebrities and notable personalities, including Sir Elton John, Stacey Abrams, Naomi Osaka, and Tyler Perry, as well as their son Archie, for their 2020 Christmas special.

In June, Markle released an audio version of her children’s book “The Bench.”